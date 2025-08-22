UN report declares famine in Gaza City

A United Nations-backed body declared a famine in Gaza City, underlining the scale of the humanitarian disaster underway in the enclave as Israel expands its military operations there.

The expert group, which classifies global hunger crises for the UN, said that all of Gaza’s two million people were suffering severe hunger, with at least a quarter of them facing starvation.

The territory was “seeing the worst possible humanitarian catastrophe that we can even measure,” one child nutrition expert told Al Jazeera.

Israel — which this week began an offensive to take control of Gaza City, and said it would talk to Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire in the enclave — rejected the findings.