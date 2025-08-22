The new Hollywood: Runway’s AI models edge closer to simulating reality

Early AI-generated video models were full of obvious flaws. Models like the original version of OpenAI’s Sora were shockingly good, but could barely go 15 seconds before displaying some glitch that ruined the magic trick.

Newer models like Runway’s Gen-4 and Google’s Veo 3 can produce videos nearly indistinguishable from reality. Part of the realism comes from the models’ ability to predict the movement of the physical world, including the way light reflects off objects and how water behaves.

Because AI models are “black boxes,” and their inner workings are something of a mystery, there’s no way to explain exactly how they seem to replicate real life so well.

For tasks like complex engineering and traditional weather forecasting, scientists use systems known as physics models to make decisions. Those models require huge amounts of computation to make very narrow predictions.

Neural networks can be used as a kind of shortcut to approximate the work of physics models. Recently, companies have made huge progress in using neural networks to predict parts of the physical world, like the weather and the operations of machines.

But AI models used in video creation aren’t trained specifically to model physics. They do it as a byproduct of ingesting huge amounts of video.

There’s some evidence that video models are doing more than just mimicking the countless videos they’re trained on, Germanidis says.

Runway tests its models by asking them to generate videos of simple things, like a ball hanging from the ceiling, and then comparing the trajectory of that generated object to a real-world version that acts as ground truth.

The models still make mistakes and are far from being able to replace traditional physics modeling. But Germanidis said they haven’t come close to hitting a plateau in capabilities. “We still haven’t trained models on the vast majority of the observations of the world, like the outcomes of scientific experiments and the sensor data we have available to us,” he said. “The moment we do that, we’re going to build more powerful simulators of the world.”