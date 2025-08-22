Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

El Salvador’s Bukele polices school haircuts

Aug 22, 2025, 8:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People read books between the shelves at the National Library of El Salvador.
Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images

El Salvador issued an order restricting how schoolboys’ hair should be cut, highlighting the government’s authoritarian turn.

President Nayib Bukele defended the “disciplinary measures” which come as he tries to reshape every facet of life in El Salvador.

Since assuming power in 2019, Bukele has overseen a drastic drop in murder rates, which has in turn boosted his popularity. The president has leveraged his standing to pass laws that give him a firmer grip on power, including scrapping term limits and restricting what the press can report on. Human rights advocates, meanwhile, warn that the crime crackdown has resulted in tens of thousands of innocents being caught in a dragnet.

A chart showing El Salvador’s democracy index scores.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD