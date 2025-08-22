Did crypto get unlikely help becoming a campaign kingmaker?

The cryptocurrency industry stormed onto the political scene in 2024, gaining a reputation as a kingmaker through a trio of super PACs, known collectively as Fairshake, that helped it elect dozens of friendly members of Congress.

But its rapid rise to electoral heavyweight didn’t happen in a vacuum: Some of its most attention-grabbing victories came when it joined races where the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was also playing.

Of the 65 congressional races that Fairshake-affiliated super PACs spent in for the 2024 cycle, 61 of them also featured spending from AIPAC’s employees, its PAC, or its super PAC, United Democracy Project, according to a Semafor analysis of OpenSecrets data.

All 29 races targeted by the primary Fairshake super PAC, which spent about $40.66 million, also saw spending by AIPAC. In the same 29 races, AIPAC’s employees, its PAC, and its super PAC spent a combined $32.09 million.

Fairshake says it decides who to back based on candidates’ support for digital assets policy. Still, some crypto insiders are well aware of the Fairshake-AIPAC spending correlation — and they’ve privately questioned whether the industry made such a splash during its debut election season because it sought to build clout by spending in step with AIPAC.

They point to Fairshake’s opposition to candidates who didn’t otherwise seem obvious targets for digital assets advocates, like Katie Porter of California.

A person with direct knowledge of Fairshake’s internal deliberations told Semafor that its executives “were always talking about what AIPAC will do or what AIPAC won’t do” in specific races.

“They definitely take a lot of their cues from AIPAC, and I think they went into a lot of races that didn’t make sense as a result,” this person added. “And it was largely to get the headline, because they knew it might be a sure thing.”

Correlation is not causation, and Fairshake’s allies describe any alignment between their spending and AIPAC’s as pure coincidence. Fairshake has said repeatedly that it determines its spending solely based on whether a candidate will help get industry-friendly legislation enacted.

“This is all BS, and anyone who was in that room wasn’t in any room with Fairshake, ever,” a Fairshake spokesperson said.

In addition, there are key differences between PACs, which can give directly to candidates, and super PACs, which cannot; AIPAC endorsed a total of 361 candidates, meaning there was bound to be some overlap.

AIPAC did not respond to a request for comment.

The Fairshake super PACs are now preparing to unleash a war chest of more than $140 million on the midterm elections, after several of the congressional allies they helped elect last year wound up on committees that drafted a just-enacted law that set rules for stablecoins.

Digital assets firms are seeking more than just stablecoin certainty; they also want Congress to permanently enshrine President Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly regulatory regime.

They’re making 2026 campaign spending decisions against that backdrop.