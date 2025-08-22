Controversial US comics given major platform in Riyadh

Performers that might spark backlash on American college campuses, or who didn’t escape unscathed during the height of cancel culture, will take the stage for the Riyadh Comedy Festival next month.

Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., and Andrew Schulz — who called Gulf Arabs “towels” on his visit in Abu Dhabi — are on the bill. Saudis don’t mind taking the heat and are expected to fill the arena. More than 50 comics, from Kevin Hart to Aziz Ansari, will perform at Boulevard City, part of the kingdom’s push to turn Riyadh into a global entertainment hub.