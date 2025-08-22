Berlin bids for tourists as other European cities spurn them

Berlin is bucking Europe’s trend of protesting over-tourism by promoting its art scene, clubs, and palaces to would-be visitors wary of anger from locals in places like Italy and Spain.

The German capital has seen tourism largely flatline in recent years, hotel occupancy rates are far below those in Madrid and Paris, and the sector accounts for a significantly smaller proportion of the city’s economy than, say, Rome.

Local businesses hope to change that, Reuters reported: One restauranter trumpeted the city’s “absolutely moderate” prices, while a tourism-promotion official noted its large green spaces and numerous swimming pools, a nod to the impacts of climate change. “We really don’t have a problem with overtourism,” he said.