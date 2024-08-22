Tim Walz leads a pep rally for ‘freedom’ at the Democratic convention

Democrats spent a good part of the night re-introducing Walz, who’s awkwardly revised and clarified some of his quotes and record since joining the ticket even as polls suggest he’s made a positive first impression. The Minnesota governor had not always corrected people who claimed he’d served in Afghanistan; he’d retired from the National Guard before his unit was deployed to Iraq.

GOP vice presidential JD Vance, who deployed to Iraq as a Marines combat correspondent, had accused Walz of “stolen valor” and cowardice. In a Wednesday letter, Republican veterans in Congress wrote that Walz had disrespected “the real sacrifices made by veterans who did serve in combat.”

Walz’s colleagues pushed back from the DNC stage. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called him a “a guy who has served in uniform,” and two Afghanistan veterans — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — linked the Democratic ticket to their own service and, in Moore’s case, took a shot at Donald Trump’s “bone spurs” that kept him from going to Vietnam.

“My fellow veteran — my brother,” Moore said of Walz.

The convention also played up Walz’s teaching and coaching career. A video featured testimonials from his former students. Before the nominee walked on, former Mankato West High School football players ran onstage to the sounds of Stars and Stripes Forever, highlighting a part of his story that Republicans haven’t gone after.

“You can see him sitting down at Bob Evans,” said former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who lost his state’s 2022 U.S. Senate race to Vance, but had previewed some of the attacks Democrats are landing on him now. “He’s a lot more likable than JD is. He’s not as angry. He’s upbeat. He’s not mean-spirited. He’s right out of central casting, a Midwest football coach.”

Other Democrats worked on the same themes, with different angles and energy levels. Bill Clinton veered completely off course from prepared remarks, praising the “courage and compassion” Joe Biden showed in bowing out of the presidential race.

“The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I’m still younger than Donald Trump,” said Clinton, 78 — a line Democrats couldn’t have used when Biden was leading their ticket. “The next time you hear him, don’t count the lies. Count the I’s.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a runner-up in the vice presidential bake-up, had also been an innovator in the “freedom” re-brand. He put his own spin on it on Wednesday, promising “real freedom” if voters kept Democrats in power.

“It’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. It’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies,” said Shapiro. “Hear me on this: It sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner. That’s not freedom.”

Democrats also returned repeatedly to Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation handbook and staffing plan that Trump has unsuccessfully distanced himself from. (Vance wrote the foreword to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts’s upcoming book, which was retitled and delayed until after the election after negative news coverage.)

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson brought an economy-sized copy of the document onstage, flipping through it and telling on-screen voters how it would wreck their jobs and marriages if Trump got to implement it. Michigan Attorney Gen. Dana Nessel, the first gay woman to hold her office, warned that the GOP would have to “pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand” — and it wouldn’t work because she was “retaining a lot of water.”