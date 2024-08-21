The Democratic ‘Godmother’: Pelosi steps into convention spotlight

CHICAGO — It’s Kamala Harris’ convention. But another California woman, one with no current Democratic leadership role, is just as inescapable here.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi showed up on seemingly every network ahead of her remarks to the convention on Wednesday night. It was a media tour ostensibly designed in part to plug her new book, “The Art of Power,” but Pelosi’s near-constant presence also reinforced the key role she played in helping nudge President Joe Biden off the top of the ticket. Or as she put it to CNN earlier this week: “I did what I had to do.”

As Democrats inject “forward” into their messaging, from their super PAC to their concept art, Pelosi’s expression of power couldn’t help but take them back — to her long reign as the party’s highest-ranking woman in Congress. And they weren’t all complaining: Several Democrats at the convention sported lapel pins labeled “The Godmother,” mimicking the iconic mafia film’s logo, that swapped Marlon Brando’s face with Pelosi’s.

But as relieved as most Democrats are that Pelosi made her move against Biden, some betray uneasiness about her subsequent victory lap. After all, the party’s goal next year is putting Harris in the White House and electing New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, whom Pelosi stepped aside for nearly two years ago, as the first Black speaker of the House.

In addition to picking at wounds over the current president’s exit, Pelosi’s return to prominence raises questions about her role next year. She had given Jeffries room to lead his caucus but leapt ahead of him last month to publicly channel members’ dissatisfaction with Biden.

“I tried to be a Paul Revere” warning of the cost of nominating Biden this fall, “not a George Washington,” said Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who ran a brief Democratic primary bid that focused on the departing president’s age. “And that’s perhaps the difference. I’m not writing a book about the experience.”

Asked if Pelosi was prepared to return to elder-stateswoman mode and recede from the spotlight in favor of Jeffries, Phillips told Semafor that it was “a fair question.” He praised her as “exceptional during [Jeffries’] early tenure there, to support him — but behind the scenes, not taking center stage.”

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., told Semafor that “I don’t know how it’s gonna play out” within the caucus after the intense public focus on her support for replacing Biden as the nominee. “I know there are people who have mixed feelings about how that plays out down the road.”

Democrats “need all hands on deck to win this,” Ivey added, saying of Pelosi’s media tour: “I don’t know that those conversations really move the ball forward.”

Another House Democrat, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave a telling answer when asked about Pelosi’s prominence during the convention. “Maybe you should title your piece, ‘Did America already have its first woman president?’”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment.