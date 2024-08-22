Tech mogul Mike Lynch among bodies found after Sicily yacht sinking

The body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch was retrieved Wednesday from the wreckage of the Bayesian yacht Wednesday, the Italian Coastguard said. The yacht, whose builders have suggested was ”unsinkable," went down off the coast of Sicily early Monday in a storm.

Five bodies have been retrieved from the wreck in the days since, and a recovery operation is ongoing.

Officials believe the Bayesian sank after being hit by a waterspout, which is essentially a tornado that occurs over water. Fifteen people survived the incident, with six people confirmed dead and one person unaccounted for.

AD

Lynch had been in Sicily to celebrate his acquittal in the US, where he was found not guilty of misleading Hewlett Packard in its purchase of his firm, Autonomy, for $11 billion in 2011.