Why Russian mercenaries in Africa are increasingly active

Russian mercenaries have become more active in African conflicts since the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a year ago, a new report suggests.

The number of political violence events involving Russian fighters in Africa was higher in the final quarter of 2023, and in each of the first two quarters of 2024, than in the comparable periods since Wagner group began operations in Africa in 2017. This is according to data from the Armed Conflict Location Event Data (ACLED), a US-based conflict monitoring group.

Prigozhin, who founded Wagner Group, oversaw the deployment of the private military company’s fighters in a number of African countries including the Central African Republic, Mali and Libya. He died in a plane crash on Aug. 23 last year, two months after leading a short lived mutiny against Russia’s defense ministry.

AD

In the fourth quarter of 2023, after Prigozhin’s death, Russian mercenary activity in Africa doubled from the previous quarter, the ACLED data showed.

The increased activity involving fighters from the group, which Moscow renamed Africa Corps, has largely been driven by the escalating conflict in Mali where the military junta is fighting Tuareg rebels.

Violence involving Russian mercenaries in Mali has spiked 81% since Prigozhin’s death compared to the previous year.

AD

ACLED analyst Ladd Serwat told Semafor Africa that the increased activity by Russian mercenaries in Africa was likely to continue going into 2025, and potentially spread to new areas.

“Recent high-fatality attacks by jihadist insurgents and rebel groups have already led to some retaliatory violence by Russian mercenaries, with further reprisals likely in the near term,” Serwat said. The Mali operation was, he said, likely to “continue contributing to the elevated levels of political violence in the coming months and may push contestation into new areas.”