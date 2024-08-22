Kyiv, Moscow adapt to Ukrainian presence on Russian soil as ‘new normal’

The Kremlin is reframing Ukrainian troops’ control of the Kursk region of eastern Russia as the “new normal,” Meduza reported. Meanwhile, Moscow postponed local elections due to be held next month in parts of Kursk indefinitely.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants to hold parts of Russia as a “buffer zone,” making it harder to launch strikes in Ukraine. To that end, Ukraine has reportedly been building fortifications inside Kursk, signaling that its forces may try to hold Russian territory for a lengthy period.