It’s Kamala Harris’ moment to reintroduce herself

Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, marking only the second time a woman has led a major party into a national election.

Her 2020 campaign failed to invigorate voters after a hot start, but she’s surged in the polls since taking over for President Biden just one month ago this week. Her speech at the Democratic National Convention will be her biggest platform yet to pitch herself to millions of American voters, many of whom are still filling in the blanks on the party’s new nominee.