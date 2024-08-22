Calls for stimulus package grow in China

A growing chorus of Chinese economists is pressing for Beijing to roll out fiscal stimulus to bolster the country’s flagging economy.

The specific policies they recommend differ, but at least 11 mainstream analysts in some way linked to the state have called for increased government spending: In particular, “there is a consensus, or at least an overwhelming majority, that the aids could at least go to low-income groups,” the Beijing-based analyst Zichen Wang, who collected the economists’ assessments, wrote.

Economic growth has fallen short of official expectations in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chinese policymakers have thus far largely opted only to loosen monetary policy.