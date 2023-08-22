Ukraine and Russia are in a diplomatic face-off

Karina Tsui

Kyiv and Moscow are boosting diplomatic efforts this week by conducting separate meetings with allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek and Balkan leaders in Athens Tuesday — the latest stop in a European tour that involved NATO allies pledging F-16 fighter jets and a breakthrough conversation with Serbian President Aleksander Vucic.

In Moscow, a top Iranian general met with his Russian counterpart amid growing signs that Tehran is working with Russia on drone and missile development.