Debbie Mucarsel-Powell launches a Senate campaign against Rick Scott

Mucarsel-Powell is the first Ecuadorian-born American elected to Congress. She served one term in office after besting veteran Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida’s 26th congressional district in 2017 when Democrats swept Republicans in the House two years into Donald Trump’s presidency. Two years later, she lost to Rep. Carlos Gimenez after her district swung Republican, a loss she attributed to factors such as a “targeted disinformation campaign to Latinos,” fears of socialism, and “an electorate desperate to re-open” after the pandemic.

Democrats have become more optimistic after an unexpected mayoral victory in Jacksonville last May. After the win, State Democratic Chair Nikki Fried told Politico, “Everybody is really excited. They feel that this is a great signal and that there is something to invest in Florida.” Democrats launched a $1 million voter registration push last month.

But Scott is the top 2024 target. The senator and former two-term governor has never won an election by more than 1.2 points, and in 2018, he won by a razor-slim margin — just 0.2 percent separated him and former Senator Bill Nelson.

“Rick Scott is highly vulnerable,” the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said in a statement. “ Debbie Mucarsel-Powell would be a strong candidate to defeat him.”

Mucarsel-Powell will face nine other Democrats in an August 2024 primary.