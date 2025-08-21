World leaders haggle over Ukraine peace proposals

World leaders and officials made myriad proposals and demands as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war, but there was little agreement on a path forward.

Italy’s prime minister won some European support for a plan to offer Kyiv a NATO-like security guarantee without Ukraine actually joining the alliance.

The White House has so far been reluctant to make explicit promises, with Politico reporting that a top US official told transatlantic military leaders that Washington would play a minimal role in any European plan.

Moscow and Kyiv have demands, too: The Kremlin — whose forces invaded Ukraine — wants a veto over any security guarantee, while Kyiv says it will only attend talks with Russia when that guarantee is agreed.