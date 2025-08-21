US agrees to cap tariffs on Europe at 15% in trade deal framework

The US will cap tariffs on imports from Europe at 15%, according to details released Thursday of a trade deal Washington and Brussels verbally struck last month.

The framework spared the European Union from US President Donald Trump’s threats of higher tariffs on foreign-made pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, but in a caveat that could frustrate Europe’s struggling automakers, Washington agreed to lower levies on cars and parts only after the bloc proposed legislation to lift tariffs on all US industrial goods.

Negotiators had scrambled to solidify July’s handshake agreement, which faced backlash from within the bloc.

The EU’s trade commissioner said Thursday the deal averted a full-blown trade war and “political escalation,” but one lawmaker criticized it as a “final capitulation to Trump.”