Newly discovered origami patterns could inspire spacecraft design

Newly discovered origami designs that unfold in one singular motion could have practical uses in space technology.

Rather than unfolding in stages — each of which allows possible failure points — “bloom” origami patterns seamlessly expand from a flat disc to a larger three-dimensional shape resembling a flower, researchers at Brigham Young University in the US found. After deriving a mathematical explanation for the effect, they also found the principles held with materials of different thickness like plastic or acrylic.

Bloom patterns could prove useful in designing orbital structures like space telescopes or solar panels because they do not “necessarily have to do one thing after another” to achieve “maximum deployment,” thereby minimizing accidents, a materials expert told New Scientist.