Investors are closely watching Nvidia’s upcoming earnings

Investors are watching for a slew of US economic data, but none quite so closely as Nvidia’s upcoming earnings.

The report from the American chip giant at the center of the artificial intelligence boom is expected to have the biggest one-day impact on the S&P 500 over the next few weeks, The New York Times wrote, above other market-moving events, including the US Federal Reserve chair’s hotly anticipated speech on Friday.

“For equity investors… the AI theme, and the impact of that on returns, is on par with the Fed now,” a Citi strategist told the Times. Details of Nvidia’s earnings could also address looming concerns about an AI bubble that has seen US tech stocks slide this week.