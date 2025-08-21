Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Investors are closely watching Nvidia’s upcoming earnings

Aug 21, 2025, 6:29pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A screen displays news on “Nvidia hits $4T market cap” on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Investors are watching for a slew of US economic data, but none quite so closely as Nvidia’s upcoming earnings.

The report from the American chip giant at the center of the artificial intelligence boom is expected to have the biggest one-day impact on the S&P 500 over the next few weeks, The New York Times wrote, above other market-moving events, including the US Federal Reserve chair’s hotly anticipated speech on Friday.

“For equity investors… the AI theme, and the impact of that on returns, is on par with the Fed now,” a Citi strategist told the Times. Details of Nvidia’s earnings could also address looming concerns about an AI bubble that has seen US tech stocks slide this week.

Chart showing Nvidia stock versus the S&P 500 Index in 2025.
Tasneem Nashrulla
AD