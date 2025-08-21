Google wants to make AI’s energy footprint a ‘non-consideration,’ but it’s not there yet

Widespread public concerns about the enormous energy and carbon footprint of AI, and scary-sounding projections by power companies about how much new electricity infrastructure will be needed to serve it, are often based on dubious data or overly simplistic extrapolations. Most tech companies have been reluctant to disclose much proprietary information at the most granular, energy-per-query level, which can lead to gross overestimations when multiplied across billions of queries.

AD

The main problem, Vahdat said, is that most AI energy forecasts are based on an assumption that AI chips operate continuously at their absolute maximum power consumption. That will lead to a misleadingly high estimate, since in reality they almost always operate at just a fraction of that level. At the same time, many projections leave out other points in the AI data center system in which power is consumed, including backup servers that draw some power while idling and things like lights and air conditioners, which can lead to a misleadingly low estimate.

In performing a more specific analysis of Google’s actual consumption, Vahdat said his goal was both to create a more transparent and credible methodology that other AI engineers could replicate, and to set a concrete metric for his own engineers to work against as they take more steps to drive it down. “We’re making a big shift in our goals, from performance per dollar to performance per watt,” he said.

Jon Koomey, an independent researcher who studies energy efficiency in tech and reviewed Vahdat’s paper, said the paper shows how quickly the assumptions underpinning power demand forecasts can change, as tech companies start to confront energy availability as a tangible constraint on their AI aspirations and are forced to innovate accordingly.

And that has implications across the energy industry: Many hardware manufacturers and utilities are nervous about making expensive infrastructure investments to serve a future power demand boom that may turn out to be far smaller than what today’s most extreme scenarios foresee.