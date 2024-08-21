Ukraine launches largest ever drone strikes on Moscow

The Kremlin appears to have ramped up its rhetoric following Ukraine’s incursion, which it claims the US-led NATO alliance helped Kyiv to plan. Sergei Chemezov — a close ally of Putin — warned of global war if the West and the US continued to “provoke” Ukraine into attacking Russian territory, according to Reuters, and the deputy head of Russia’s security council vowed that there would be no negotiations “until the complete defeat of the enemy” in a Telegram post Wednesday. Both countries were set to send delegates to Doha this month for negotiations on energy and power infrastructure strikes, but Russia postponed its meeting with Qatari mediators after Ukraine launched its counteroffensive into Kursk, officials told The Washington Post.