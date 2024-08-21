Events Newsletters
Israel targets Palestinian Fatah official in Lebanon drone strike

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Aug 21, 2024, 8:58am EDT
Middle East
Mohamed Azakir/File Photo/Reuters
The News

An Israeli drone strike appeared to have killed a member of Fatah in southern Lebanon Wednesday, the country’s first such reported attack on the Palestinian secular nationalist movement led by Mahmood Abbas after more than 10 months of war with Fatah’s rival, Hamas.

A senior Fatah official told AFP that “the assassination… is further proof that Israel wants to ignite a full-scale war in the region.”

The Israeli Defense Forces said the target of the strike, Khalil Makdah, had worked with his brother to smuggle money and weapons into the occupied West Bank on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

