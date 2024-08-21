New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez resigns following corruption verdict

The News
Long-time New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez officially resigned Tuesday following his conviction on 16 counts for bribery and corruption.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is largely expected to appoint George Helmy as a caretaker for the seat until a replacement can be elected in November.
Menendez was found guilty in July of participating in a scheme whereby foreign actors gave him bribes of cash, gold bars, and a car to use his influence in the Senate to benefit their governments.
He is due to be sentenced in October, and filed a motion Monday asking a federal judge to dismiss the verdict.
Know More
Menendez’ decision comes after months of Senate Democrats and others in the party calling for him to step down or even to expel him — a move that looked increasingly likely as he held on to his seat through his trial and conviction, Politico reported.
Democrats worried that allowing him to remain in office after his conviction would risk charges of hypocrisy, given the party’s criticism of former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump’s own criminal convictions.
It remains to be seen how the decision to step down might affect Menendez’ son, Rob Menendez Jr., who is running for a New Jersey congressional seat in November. Ahead of the June primary, which Menendez Jr. won, an opposition PAC released a TV ad attacking him for “defending his father’s corruption,” and claimed “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”