New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez resigns following corruption verdict

Long-time New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez officially resigned Tuesday following his conviction on 16 counts for bribery and corruption.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is largely expected to appoint George Helmy as a caretaker for the seat until a replacement can be elected in November.

Menendez was found guilty in July of participating in a scheme whereby foreign actors gave him bribes of cash, gold bars, and a car to use his influence in the Senate to benefit their governments.

He is due to be sentenced in October, and filed a motion Monday asking a federal judge to dismiss the verdict.