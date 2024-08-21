Events Newsletters
China pledges ‘practical cooperation’ with Russia in Moscow meeting

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Aug 21, 2024, 10:07am EDT
Europe
Sputnik/Alexei Filippov/Pool via Reuters
The News

Chinese premier Li Qiang said China would work with Russia to push comprehensive strategic cooperation ”to a new level" on a visit to Moscow Wednesday, as trade relations between the two countries reach new levels of closeness amid the war in Ukraine.

Our countries have large-scale joint plans, projects in the economic and humanitarian areas, we expect them to last for many years,” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said, according to state media.

China has sought to present itself as a neutral arbiter in the Russia-Ukraine war, but faces mounting demands to clamp down on the supply of dual-use goods to Russia that could be used for military purposes.

