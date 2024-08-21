Catalan cyborg among innovators at art exhibit

A Catalan cyborg who implanted microchips into her body to sense earthquake tremors is among the innovators showing at PST Art, an exhibition of around 70 installations opening next month in museums across Southern California. The exhibit also includes a team of NASA scientists who collaborate with visual artists to imagine new worlds. Now in its third edition, the region’s landmark arts event takes on the theme of when art and science collide.

“Science is something that the entire museum sector is now looking at internationally — it really came after the Paris Accords,” Getty Foundation Director Joan Weinstein, who oversees the exhibition, told The New York Times. “The art world was late to this.”