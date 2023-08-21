Why Tropical Storm Hilary lashed California

California is typically protected from the hurricanes and tropical storms that lash the east coast. A rare set of conditions all had to transpire for Hilary to hit the state: July, the hottest month ever recorded, meant warmer-than-usual ocean temperatures in the Pacific. Typically, cold waters that traverse down from Alaska act as a deterrent against tropical storms. "To see a storm of this magnitude in this part of the world — and at this time of year — is highly unusual," Kristy Dahl, principal scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the Los Angeles Times.