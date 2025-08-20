Wildfires hit Europe, North America

Wildfires enveloped much of Europe and North America, forcing people from their homes and worsening air quality across borders.

Spain and Portugal were the worst-affected countries in Europe, which has seen its most destructive wildfire season in nearly 20 years, covering about 3,500 square miles, or about 9,000 square kilometers.

And thousands were evacuated as a result of Canada’s second-worst wildfire season ever, cementing what has become a new normal of sorts: The last three years have been among the 10 worst on record, CBC said, and for a third year running, major US cities including Boston, Detroit, and New York are experiencing dangerous levels of air pollution as a result.