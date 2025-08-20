Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Stablecoin use expands and diversifies in Africa, report says

Aug 20, 2025, 9:26am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
In this photo illustration Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins are seen in front of a screen displaying ‘Binance’ logo.
Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stablecoin use is rising in Africa, with people using cryptocurrencies beyond cross-border trade in areas such as remittances, savings, and payroll systems, cryptocurrency company Yellow Card said in a report.

The growing adoption in Africa mirrors a wave of rising stablecoin use across the globe, reflected in the growth of the market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies from $5 billion in early 2020 to $230 billion in May 2025. Yellow Card said its operations in 20 African countries — particularly Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa — as well as other emerging markets have seen it process $6 billion in transactions, mostly in Tether and USD coin.

The company said 70% of its stablecoin customers use cryptocurrencies for remittances and savings. But the report noted they’ve also been used in other ways such as for crop insurance in Kenya, as a store of value for tech startups against inflation, and to enable cost-effective payroll systems across multiple jurisdictions with different currencies.

A chart showing the increased usage of stablecoins
Alexander Onukwue
AD