South Africa’s MTN faces US probe

Africa’s largest telecommunications group MTN said it was under investigation by the US Department of Justice over its operations in Afghanistan and Iran.

The South African company, which has nearly 300 million subscribers, said it is “voluntarily responding to requests for information.” The probe could lead to an indictment and charges against the company.

MTN operated a subsidiary in Afghanistan from 2007 until April of this year, when it completed a $56 million sale of the unit. It still owns a 49% stake in Iran’s state-run Irancell. MTN had been involved in a 2022 lawsuit by American military service members and civilians injured or killed in Afghanistan and Iraq between 2005-2010 and who allege that MTN — through its affiliation with Irancell — supported anti-American militias in both countries. That case precedes and appears to be related to the DOJ probe.

MTN also announced changes to its leadership, appointing Group Chief Risk Officer Ferdi Moolman as CEO for MTN South Africa, while MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola takes on an additional role as vice president for Francophone Africa.