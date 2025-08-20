Events Email Briefings
Lenovo pushes ahead with plans for regional base in Saudi

Aug 20, 2025, 9:19am EDT
People attend the opening ceremony of 2023 Lenovo Tech World.
Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo pushed forward with plans to establish its regional headquarters in Riyadh, cementing a tie-up with the kingdom’s ALAT and delivering a win for Saudi efforts to lure major international companies to establish hubs in the country.

The move deepens a partnership that aims to build millions of devices a year in the kingdom: ALAT, a unit of the kingdom’s powerful sovereign wealth fund, invested $2 billion in Lenovo this year, while Lenovo said last week it had appointed ALAT chief executive Amit Midha as a non-executive director.

Lenovo’s expansion into Saudi Arabia is the latest win for Riyadh’s strategy of using state resources and contracts to back foreign firms that agree to use the kingdom as a hub for their Middle East operations. It has already attracted the likes of Amazon, BlackRock, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, and Microsoft to establish regional HQs in the Saudi capital, though as Semafor has previously reported, some have been flummoxed by the requirements of doing so.

Matthew Martin
