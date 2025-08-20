Events Email Briefings
India to keep buying Russian oil, Moscow says

Aug 20, 2025, 6:24pm EDT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Contributor/Getty Images

Russia said it expects India to keep buying its oil despite US tariff threats, which have propelled New Delhi to strengthen relations with Moscow and Beijing.

A Russian envoy proposed a “special mechanism” to continue supplying crude to India, which has resisted Washington’s demands that it halt purchases. The remarks came during a week in which India’s prime minister hosted China’s foreign minister, and spoke by phone with his “friend,” Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time this month; Putin is also expected to visit India this year.

With New Delhi facing hefty US tariffs if it keeps buying Russian oil, Beijing and Moscow are presenting themselves as more reliable partners.

Tasneem Nashrulla
