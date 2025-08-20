DR Congo’s new central bank governor is a presidential insider

The appointment of a DR Congo presidential insider as the country’s central bank governor is raising questions about the mineral-rich country’s future financial direction under new leadership.

Last month DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi named his deputy chief of staff for economic affairs, André Wameso, to lead Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC). Wameso’s 2021 bid for a BCC board seat was blocked after the IMF raised objections over his close ties to the presidency. Kinshasa was then negotiating with the fund for a $1.5 billion investment in a three-year development program — the country’s first in nearly a decade — as it struggled with critically low foreign reserves. The franc was under pressure and the government was eager to restore access to concessional finance.

The 50-year-old former corporate banker replaces Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi, a former IMF official who led the bank since July 2021. Under her tenure, DR Congo’s foreign reserves climbed from $1.2 billion to nearly $6.8 billion, inflation slowed, and the BCC’s credibility improved among investors and lenders.