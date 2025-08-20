Cash transfers reduced infant mortality in Kenya, study says

One-time transfers of $1000 in cash to households with pregnant women in rural Kenya reduced infant mortality in the area by 48%, new research showed.

The study, led by the University of California-Berkeley and Oxford University, tracked more than 100,000 births and found there was a 45% increase in hospital deliveries after the one-time mobile money transfer from the nonprofit GiveDirectly. It also found that women worked 51% fewer hours in their third trimester and in the months after giving birth, following the intervention.

With USAID cuts in Kenya estimated at around $225 million — 46% of its former budget in the country — there is a significant risk going forward to infant and perinatal health. The study determined that cash interventions should be more widely used in aid efforts, as “a scalable, cost-effective strategy to maximize the impact of limited aid dollars, rapidly save lives, and help achieve these ambitious global health goals without costly delivery infrastructure.”