Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Brutal competition in China’s green tech sectors pushes companies abroad

Aug 20, 2025, 6:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Workers carry solar panels to install them at a solar farm in the desert, in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China.
China Daily via Reuters

Brutal competition in China’s clean tech sector is forcing electric-vehicle companies abroad in search of growth while the solar industry readies a cartel to combat mammoth overcapacity.

Chinese EV firms reported strong results this week — XPeng announced record sales while Xiaomi saw net profit more than double — but, faced with an increasingly saturated market and persistent price wars, Xiaomi is looking farther afield, announcing an expansion to Europe by 2027.

The solar sector, meanwhile, plans to pool $7 billion in order to buy out and shutter the least efficient manufacturing sites, before forming a cartel: Panel prices have plummeted, many companies operate at a loss, and the industry shed a third of its total jobs last year alone.

A chart showing the share of solar electricity generation by country

Prashant Rao
AD