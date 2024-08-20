Europe’s chips are on the table with new TSMC factory and ‘Silicon Saxony’

Europe has put billions in public funds over the last year toward the semiconductor industry through its Chips Act, and set a goal of doubling the EU’s share of the global microchips market, from 10% to 20%, by 2030.

A third of Europe’s semiconductors are now manufactured around Dresden, which has branded itself as “Silicon Saxony” and is home to major chipmakers like GlobalFoundries, Infineon, and X-FAB.

But there’s reason to be skeptical that the public investment is enough for Germany and Europe to catch up. Despite the rosy outlook presented Tuesday, some of Europe’s recent chip ventures have been rocky.

The construction of chip fabs in the German cities of Magdeburg and Saarland have been delayed, and Intel recently halted plans to build microchip plants in France and Italy.

Europe finds itself in competition with other governments that are also offering generous subsidies to companies to set up shop. The EU’s Chip Act set aside far less funding for semiconductors than other governments, like the US and South Korea.

“If you really want to catch up, more has to be done,” said Frank Bösenberg, the head of Silicon Saxony, a local microelectronics business group. Looking around at the groundbreaking, Bösenberg said: “Without any doubt, this will boost our region and we will grow. But the market also grows.

Much of the business sector also worries that the rise of the German far right — or at least the narrative that extremist, anti-immigrant parties are surging — could make the country less appealing to skilled foreign workers who are desperately needed in the microelectronics sector. Campaign signs around Dresden from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party that proclaim “DEPORT, DEPORT, DEPORT” are sure to frustrate businesses trying to recruit talent from abroad.