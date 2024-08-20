The biggest US firms are worried about AI

More than half of Fortune 500 companies see artificial intelligence as a potential risk to their business, according to a review of their annual reports.

A new study found that 56% of the firms cited AI as a risk factor, a massive jump from 9% in 2022. The US’ biggest boardrooms aired their grievances about AI-driven competition, reputation harm, and ethical debates, with some industries — like entertainment — more worried than others, the Financial Times reported. But as large companies fret about AI, smaller startups are embracing it, The New York Times reported. One professor of entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University told students: “Think of generative A.I. as your co-founder.”