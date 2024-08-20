Tesla’s China-made EVs granted lower EU tariff than Chinese competitors

Tesla’s China-made EVs have been granted their own lower tariff rate by the European Union compared to other Chinese EVs destined for sale in the bloc.

Other EV producers can expect tariffs of up to 36.3%, while Tesla will be charged 9% on its China-made EVs. Chinese firms the bloc recognizes as collaborating with European automakers could see similar discount import duties soon.

The European Commission, the EU’s regulatory wing, had found Chinese EVs benefit from “unfair subsidization,” from the Chinese government, but after Musk requested Tesla be treated differently and a European team went to its facilities in China and decided Tesla was not so unfairly boosted, a Commission official told Nikkei Asia.