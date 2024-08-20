Morgan Stanley boss and tech billionaire among missing after yacht sinks off Sicily

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer are among the six people still missing after bad weather caused their yacht to sink off the Italian island of Sicily.

Lynch, who cofounded the software company Autonomy, and Bloomer were among the 22 people on board: One man’s body has been recovered and 15 people have been rescued. The missing also include Lynch’s daughter and Bloomer’s wife.

Lynch — sometimes dubbed “Britain’s Bill Gates” — was acquitted of US criminal charges in June after a lengthy fight over his company’s $11 billion sale to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

The 59-year-old suggested last month he wouldn’t have survived prison due to his health: “If this had gone the wrong way, it would have been the end of life as I have known it in any sense,” he told The Sunday Times.