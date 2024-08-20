Panama starts returning migrants as part of US deal to deter border crossings

Panama began returning undocumented migrants Tuesday on flights paid for by the US as part of a $6 million agreement aimed at reducing the number of people traveling through the Darién Gap to North America.

The Biden administration’s immigration policy has come under intense scrutiny ahead of November’s presidential election.

The Trump campaign has accused vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris — whom Biden charged with addressing migration’s root causes — of failing to adequately secure the border with Mexico.

A recent The Economist/YouGov poll found immigration remains among the top priorities for voters heading into the final stretch of the presidential election campaign, and that a majority of voters polled disapprove of the way Biden has handled immigration.