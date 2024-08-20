OpenAI strikes content deal with Condé Nast

Condé Nast announced a multiyear partnership with artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, the publishing giant’s CEO Roger Lynch told staff Tuesday.

The deal’s details are not clear from Lynch’s memo, but he told employees that the agreement would “expand the reach of Condé Nast’s content” and ensure that it is correctly attributed and compensated for.

The partnership is the latest in a string of similar agreements struck by OpenAI and news publishers, including the Financial Times, News Corp, and The Associated Press. Previously, The Information reported that the tech startup was offering publishers between $1-5 million a year to license their content to use to train ChatGPT, its flagship AI.

However, The Information founder Jessica Lessin warned in The Atlantic that the history of media on the internet should show that such a deal almost “never, ever works as planned” in the publisher’s favor.



