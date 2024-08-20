Lawmakers raise concerns about US drug companies conducting trials in Xinjiang

A bipartisan group of US House lawmakers are raising concerns about what they say is evidence of US biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials in partnership with Chinese hospitals located in Xinjiang, where the US has accused Beijing of committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

The lawmakers warned the Food and Drug Administration in a letter that US companies “could be unintentionally profiting from the data derived from clinical trials during which the CCP forced victim patients to participate,” referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The group, led by House China select committee leaders Reps. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked the FDA to investigate.