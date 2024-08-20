Biden leaves successor with unfinished business in China, Middle East

US President Joe Biden defended his legacy and decades of service to the country in a rousing speech Monday, the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Touting his record at home and abroad, Biden emphasized his part in rebuilding America’s role on the world stage.

That legacy could carry party foreign policy forward after Biden steps away in January: In a 92-page platform document also released Monday, a chapter on foreign policy talks up the Biden administration’s effort to repair the US’ credibility and influence on the world stage, and criticized isolationism.

But Biden’s global legacy is complicated, analysts noted, by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and mounting tension with China that remain unresolved.