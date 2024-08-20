Iconic technology to go on auction

A collection of objects that changed science and technology forever will go under the hammer at Christie’s this fall. Owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the selection “traces the history of human ingenuity,” the auction house said, and includes the first computer used by Allen and his childhood friend Bill Gates, as well as a spacesuit worn by Ed White, the first American to perform a spacewalk.

Allen’s collection previously yielded the most valuable night in auction history, with a 2022 sale fetching $1.5 billion in a single evening.