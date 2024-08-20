Obamas headline Democratic convention’s second day

The News
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will take the stage Tuesday to rally voters behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, their speeches come a day after US President Joe Biden gave his keynote Monday, delivering a long goodbye and anointing Harris as his successor.
The political power couple have maintained their influence over the Democratic Party. And after endorsing Harris when Biden dropped out of the race, the Obamas have taken on central roles in the party’s campaign to get her elected.
SIGNALS
Former president key to swinging moderate, undecided voters
Barack Obama’s political career has been defined by his “seminal speeches,” noted The Associated Press, an oratory ability that catapulted him to the national stage at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, and eventually in 2008, to the White House. His talent for mobilizing crowds has made him the “north star” for Democrats, Illinois’ Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said, adding that “no voice this week is more integral” to unifying a coalition of Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans for Harris. Obama is also expected to speak to the significance of nominating a Black woman to the Democratic ticket, and Tuesday could be a “sweet moment of the first Black president passing the baton,” Stratton said.
For some Democrats, Michelle Obama is still a ‘dream candidate’
Michelle Obama will “give the crowd a glimpse of the party’s fantasy candidate” when she takes the stage Tuesday, The Hill wrote. Multiple polls have suggested the former First Lady is the most popular figure in the party, and her speech at the 2020 convention got more online engagement than any other. She has no intention to run for president, Obama staffers told The Hill, but her popularity gives her the power to “define the political moment without dividing people,” one Democratic strategist said. In 2020, she remarkably remained above the fray when speaking about Trump, but analysts are unsure whether she will return to that message of “taking the high road” at this convention.
Harris is taking cues from Obama
Harris has received significant support and advice from Barack Obama, and has tapped several key members of his former staff, including campaign manager David Plouffe and adviser Stephanie Cutter, “cementing the former president’s imprint on her political operation,” Reuters wrote. She’s also echoing elements of his strategy, and has tapped the energy of the young voters who propelled Obama’s career. Harris was an early supporter of Obama’s 2008 campaign, and the two have maintained a strong relationship since that could make him an effective campaigner for her. “He will not be talking about someone he doesn’t know,” David Axelrod, a longtime Obama adviser, said.