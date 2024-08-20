Obamas headline Democratic convention’s second day

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will take the stage Tuesday to rally voters behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, their speeches come a day after US President Joe Biden gave his keynote Monday, delivering a long goodbye and anointing Harris as his successor.

The political power couple have maintained their influence over the Democratic Party. And after endorsing Harris when Biden dropped out of the race, the Obamas have taken on central roles in the party’s campaign to get her elected.