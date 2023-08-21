In Georgia, Republicans imagine a 2024 race without Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga – It was Erick Erickson’s party, and Donald Trump was not invited.

Most of the Republicans who’ll head to Wednesday’s debate in Milwaukee made it to The Gathering, an annual conservative conference organized by the Georgia radio host and former Red State editor. Erickson, who barred Trump from “the stage I paid for” five years ago after he made misogynist comments about Megyn Kelly, didn’t bother negotiating with Trump’s team.

Instead, he sat down with Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Chris Christie for friendly 45-minute interviews spread across Friday and Saturday that focused on policy and general election strategy. This, he said, was what conservatives were starved for, as the mainstream media obsessed over the GOP front-runner and his trials — literally and figuratively.

“We needed to hear from all the candidates, and we didn’t need to hear about President Trump,” Erickson said after his last interview wrapped. “We know what they’re going to say. We know what he’s going to say.”

The Trump-free field promised to win “economic independence from China” (Ramaswamy), fire Fed chair Jerome Powell (Pence), and kill drug traffickers “stone cold dead” (DeSantis). There wasn’t much disagreement on policy, though Christie said any Republican who wouldn’t confront entitlement spending was being dishonest with voters.

Each candidate got time to deliver the hits from their stump speeches, some personal stories, and the basics of how they’d clean up after President Biden.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, a conference speaker, told Semafor during an interview at the conference that every candidate he’d spoken to had committed to shrink federal agencies and hire more conservative staffers; each wanted a reboot of a Trump-era order that weakened many civil service protections.

“We need to clean out all the political appointees so we can restore confidence and integrity for the American people,” Scott said on Friday.

It took some work to keep Trump away in spirit as well as in person. When Chris Christie walked onstage, Erickson steered their conversation away from the former president’s indictment in Fulton County, and his upcoming arraignment in a courthouse ten miles from where they were sitting.

“I don’t want to talk about that RICO case,” he told Chris Christie; he wanted to ask about Atlanta-area protesters who were being charged with domestic terrorism after damaging the construction of a police training center. (“This is what the federal prosecuting system was made to deal with,” said Christie.)