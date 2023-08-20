How African wealth has grown since 2000

Africa saw a marginal improvement in wealth accumulation of 1.5% to $5.9 billion, according to the Credit Suisse report. However, if you measure the gains against population growth that turns it into a decline of 1.3% per adult. Given the respective slowdowns in Africa’s largest economies in 2022, it is perhaps not surprising that wealth accumulation has slowed.

The economies in Nigeria and South Africa, the continent’s largest, have been sluggish for most of the last decade and that seems to have exacerbated already high inequality in both countries.

By the end of 2022, the Gini coefficient for wealth — a measure of inequality in countries — was at 86.5 in Nigeria and 88.8 in South Africa, up from 72.1 and 80.4 in 2000, respectively.

It is estimated the share of wealth of the top 1% in Nigeria was up to 44.5% from 28.3%. South Africa’s top 1% saw a less sharp rise to 42.2% from 39%, while low wealth groups have seen a steeper decline during the period.