noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Does artificial intelligence pose a risk to humans?
TweetEmailWhatsapp
Steve Clemons
Steve Clemons
Aug 20, 2023, 6:33pm EDT
North America

Does artificial intelligence pose a risk to humans?

Al Jazeera
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: A global, insightful daily briefing. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Jaan Tallinn is no stranger to disruptive tech: 25 years ago he co-engineered Kazaa, which allowed for the free download of films and music. He also co-engineered Skype, which disrupted traditional voice and video communication.

But when he looks at the way Big Tech and governments are pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, he worries about our future. Could we be fast approaching the point when machines don’t need human input anymore?

Host Steve Clemons asks Tallinn, who founded the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at Cambridge University, about risks and opportunities posed by AI in Al Jazeera’s the Bottom Line.