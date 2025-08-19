Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Trump rules out US troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees

Aug 19, 2025, 6:20pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out sending US troops to defend Ukraine from future Russian attacks, further muddying the security guarantees Washington plans to offer Kyiv.

European leaders and Ukraine’s president left the White House Monday somewhat relieved by Trump’s assurances to protect post-war Ukraine, but so far the US leader has offered little in the way of details beyond suggesting potential air support.

The White House on Tuesday also touted progress toward arranging a meeting between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with plans underway to determine a location, but Moscow is yet to commit and a top Kremlin official appeared to scoff at the prospect, The New York Times reported.

Tasneem Nashrulla
AD