Trump rules out US troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ruled out sending US troops to defend Ukraine from future Russian attacks, further muddying the security guarantees Washington plans to offer Kyiv.

European leaders and Ukraine’s president left the White House Monday somewhat relieved by Trump’s assurances to protect post-war Ukraine, but so far the US leader has offered little in the way of details beyond suggesting potential air support.

The White House on Tuesday also touted progress toward arranging a meeting between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with plans underway to determine a location, but Moscow is yet to commit and a top Kremlin official appeared to scoff at the prospect, The New York Times reported.