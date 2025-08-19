Lightning AI, the Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure startup, is launching a sui generis GPU rental marketplace that allows customers to compare processors from hyperscalers like Google alongside neoclouds like Lambda, the company exclusively told Semafor.

Companies shopping for GPUs have traditionally had to choose between the two. Cloud providers like Microsoft, Google, and AWS offer graphics units for rent and machine learning services that help streamline training and deployment, but typically at a higher cost than the emerging neocloud sector, which includes firms like CoreWeave and Lambda. While cheaper, neoclouds don’t have the same additional tooling as Big Tech firms, requiring customers to build their own infrastructure on top. Besides offering a side-by-side comparison — which customers could previously piece together with some legwork — Lightning provides its own machine learning platform for training and scaling models, mirroring what hyperscalers provide and closing the gap for neoclouds.

“The goal has always been to be the ‘iOS’ of AI development platforms,” chief product officer Priya Shivakumar told Semafor about the Tuesday launch.

With graphics processors in high demand to support AI development, the offering intends to make the technology more accessible and simplify the sales process. The startup claims its platform could cut AI costs by 70% by presenting more affordable GPU rental options and making it easy to switch between units, reducing the amount of paid-for but unused capacity.

AD

The marketplace operates within Lightning’s existing AI development platform rather than as a separate service. Users can access the technology for free, starting with the lowest level subscription tier. Small teams typically pay $140 per user per month, and enterprises receive custom pricing.