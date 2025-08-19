Netanyahu lashes out at France, Australia over pledges to recognize Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the leaders of Australia and France over their pledges to recognize a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu on Tuesday called Australia’s Anthony Albanese a “weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews,” and in a letter to Emmanuel Macron, blamed the French president’s calls for Palestinian statehood for fueling antisemitism in France.

Netanyahu is facing intensifying international isolation — Australia and France are among a number of major nations to pledge forthcoming recognition for a Palestinian state — and domestic discontent over his country’s war in Gaza. Mediation efforts have accelerated, but a 60-day ceasefire proposal could falter over Israel’s demand for Hamas to release all 50 hostages.